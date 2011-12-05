(Follows alerts)
DEC 5 - Payment processing company Visa Inc,
which plans to generate half of its revenue from markets outside
the United States, signed an agreement with the government of
Rwanda to expand its electronic payments services in the African
country.
Under the agreement, the San Francisco-based card processor
will install basic infrastructure for electronic payments for
issuance and acceptance of payment cards and localised clearing
and settlement services.
Payment processors, such as Visa and rival Mastercard,
have been increasingly looking for growth through new gateways
including mobile phones and the Internet, because they are faced
with a saturated U.S. market for credit and debit cards.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)