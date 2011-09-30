* Visa Argentina could fetch more than $500 million
* Owned by group of Visa-issuing banks
* Apollo, Advent, GA among likely bidders
* Morgan Stanley is advising the seller
By Paritosh Bansal and Brenton Cordeiro
Sept 30 Visa Argentina, a payment processor
owned by a group of banks including Banco Santander Rio SA
(RIO.BA), is for sale and could fetch more than $500 million,
sources familiar with the situation said.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is advising on the auction, which is
still in the early stages, the sources said.
Private equity firms, including General Atlantic, Advent
International and Apollo Global Management (APO.N), may be
among the likely bidders, the sources said.
Visa Argentina, which traces its roots back to the 1970s
and is owned by several Visa-issuing banks, is one of the
largest payment processors in the country and competes with
KKR's (KKR.N) First Data.
Besides Banco Santander Rio, some 40 other banks are in the
Visa Argentina network, including Citibank (C.N) and HSBC Bank
Argentina (HSBA.L), according to the company's website.
Visa Argentina and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Advent and General Atlantic declined to comment, while Apollo
did not return a call seeking comment.
The payment processor industry in Argentina is still
nascent compared with countries like the United States, but it
is expected to grow.
"Argentina is a market where the processors get pretty high
margins because it is still an emerging market area," said
Robert W Baird analyst David Koning.
Credit and debit card issuance has been growing by double
digits in Argentina, with banks getting more aggressive in
marketing plastic to Argentines.
Last year, Argentina's Grupo Supervielle bought GE Money's
(GE.N) Argentine credit card portfolio for an undisclosed
amount.
Visa Argentina has about $85 million of earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the
sources said.
It could fetch 6 to 7 times EBITDA or more, the sources
said. The price would depend on the firm's growth prospects,
and with private equity in the fray, the cost of debt financing
to do a deal.
Payment processing businesses are attractive to private
equity firms in part because high cash-flow allows buyout shops
to use debt to buy them.
But financing has become less available and more expensive
for private equity deals lately as the European debt crisis and
a weak U.S. economy roil markets and make lenders more
cautious.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York and Brenton Cordeiro
in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Helen Popper in Buenos
Aires. Editing by Robert MacMillan)