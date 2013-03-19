UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
March 19 Visa Europe's owners may decide to sell the credit card company to U.S.-based Visa Inc and set up a rival system in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Visa Europe, which is owned and operated by more than 3,700 European member banks, is the European licensee of Visa Inc and is the largest card network in the 27-country European Union.
A Visa Europe board meeting to discuss the possible sale is scheduled for April, and a decision might be made then, the report quoted the people as saying. ()
In the event of a possible sale, the business could be valued at about $3 billion, the Journal reported.
Visa has a call option to buy shares in Visa Europe, while Visa Europe members have a put option to sell shares to Visa.
A Visa Europe spokesman told Reuters the company does not "comment on speculation". Visa Inc was not immediately available to comment on the report.
Visa Inc shares were trading flat at $158.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)