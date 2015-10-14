Oct 14 Jarden Corp, owner of brands including Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear, said it would buy Visant Holding Corp, the parent of school products maker Jostens Inc, in a $1.5 billion deal to expand its custom-made offerings.

Visant is owned by investment funds including those managed by investment firm KKR, aPriori Capital Partners and others. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)