Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
MADRID, April 24 Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit rose 0.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier thanks to a good performance in emerging markets and new investments in China and Uruguay.
First quarter net profit was 23.4 million euros compared to an expected 23.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 3.8 percent to 184.6 million euros, below expectations for an increase to 185.8 million euros.
Viscofan, which entered Spain's blue-chip index at the start of the year, is the world leader in artificial casings with more than a quarter of global share, ahead of Britain's Devro which has 13 percent.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.