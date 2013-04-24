MADRID, April 24 Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit rose 0.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier thanks to a good performance in emerging markets and new investments in China and Uruguay.

First quarter net profit was 23.4 million euros compared to an expected 23.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 3.8 percent to 184.6 million euros, below expectations for an increase to 185.8 million euros.

Viscofan, which entered Spain's blue-chip index at the start of the year, is the world leader in artificial casings with more than a quarter of global share, ahead of Britain's Devro which has 13 percent.