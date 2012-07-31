BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Chipmaker Vishay Intertechnology Inc's quarterly profit missed estimates as revenue fell 17 percent.
Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $45.7 million, or 29 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which makes chips for used in the computing, telecom and industrial markets, earned 24 cents per share. Net revenue fell to $588.2 million.
Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share, on revenue of $589.2, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"During the second quarter most end markets seem to be increasingly influenced by macro uncertainties," CEO Gerald Paul said.
The company expects third-quarter revenue of $570 million to $610 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $582.3 million.
Shares of the company, which closed at $8.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, have fallen 31 percent since it reported first-quarter results early May.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine