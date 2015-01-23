BRIEF-Teleperformance expands its operations in China
Teleperformance expands operations in China into Kunming and Foshan, further develops existing sites
Jan 23Visibilia Editore SpA (former PMS SpA) :
* Reported on Thursday its board of directors priced capital increase at 0.50 euros per share
* Has called an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings for Feb. 13
* RADA signs strategic distribution agreement with a leading european defense systems’ company