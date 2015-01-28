BRIEF-Gongwin Biopharm Holdings says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/gIz0z4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 28 Euronext:
* 1,583,562 new ordinary shares issued by Visiomed Group SA
* Reason for Visiomed Group capital increase is private placement
* Shares are issued at price of 3.73 euros ($4) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Level Biotechnology Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.9 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/482iP7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)