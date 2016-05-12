BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 Vision Inc :
* Says it will establish a new wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Mobile USA Corp, in June 2016
* Vision Mobile USA will be engaged in the rental and sales of mobile communications machine and SIM card in America
* Vision Mobile USA will be capitalized at $470,000 in all
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lEByzQ
* Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year Source text - http://bit.ly/2pyFbwK Further company coverage: