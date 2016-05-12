BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 Vision Inc :
* Says it will establish a new wholly owned subsidiary, Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS, in June 2016
* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be engaged in the purchasing of communication line, as well as rental and sales of mobile communications machine and SIM card in New Caledonia, France
* Vision Mobile New Caledonia SAS will be capitalized at 1,000,000 franc in all
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jVu3Qg
Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year