March 7 Visium Asset Management LP, a hedge fund firm that manages more than $8 billion, is being investigated by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over trading and valuation issues, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The company's managing partner, Jacob Gottlieb, wrote in a letter to clients dated March 7 that the government is looking into the valuations of securities from several years ago in a credit fund that was shut in 2013.

The letter also said the government has requested for information regarding the trading of certain securities, including the use of a consultant who stopped providing services to the firm in 2011.

A spokesman for Visium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

