(Writes through, adds details, company quote)

* Tyco to pay $2.26 per share for Visonic

* Visonic to strengthen Tyco's presence in Europe

TEL AVIV, Sept 15 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Tyco International agreed to acquire Israeli electronic security systems maker Visonic Ltd for $2.26 a share, or a total of $100 million in cash.

Visonic has annual revenue of more than $75 million.

"The acquisition of Visonic strengthens the technology capabilities in our intrusion security portfolio and will enable us to enhance the solutions we can offer to our residential and commercial customers," Mark VanDover, president of Tyco Security Products, said on Thursday.

"Visonic is an established leader in wireless security technology and its strong presence in the European security market complements Tyco's strength in the North American market."

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Visonic has a market value of 265 million shekels ($71.4 million). ($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)