March 12 U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners LLC has hired Citigroup Inc to help it find a
buyer for network-security company Websense Inc, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Websense, which was acquired by Vista for more than $900
million in 2013, could be valued at more than $1 billion, but no
deal is imminent and there is no guarantee a sale will occur,
the report said. (bloom.bg/1Fgxwr4)(reut.rs/1x0fBDw)
Both Vista and Citi were not immediately available for
comment.
A strong demand for cybersecurity technology has emerged
following a spate of high-profile breaches that have crippled
businesses and rattled conglomerates such as Sony Corp
and Target Corp.
Earlier this week, Bain Capital LLC said it would acquire
Blue Coat Systems Inc from fellow private equity firm Thoma
Bravo LLC in a deal that the network security company said would
value it at about $2.4 billion, including debt.
Austin-based Websense, which agreed to go private after
Vista acquired it, makes software to protect organizations from
advanced cyberattacks and data theft.
U.S.-based Vista invests primarily in software companies,
and has offices in Austin, Chicago and San Francisco.
