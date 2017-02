May 15 Vista Equity Partners III LLC said it closed its Vista Equity Partners Fund IV (VEPF IV) at $3.5 billion, about 40 percent more than the private equity firm's initial target.

Vista Equity now has over $6.6 billion of committed capital under management in its private equity funds, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)