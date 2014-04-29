UPDATE 2-Hyundai Motor shares rally on restructuring speculation
* Hope grows of Hyundai restructuring as chaebol reform looms
April 29 Online printing services provider Vistaprint NV reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to lower customer additions as it shifts from offering deep discounts.
Shares of the company fell as much as 21 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
Net income more than halved to $1.4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31 from $5.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Revenue was virtually flat at $286.2 million, far short of the $310.7 million analysts on average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 21 British online gaming company 888 Holdings said it would pay a special dividend of 10.5 cents per share for 2016 after posting a 82 percent surge in full-year pretax profit, driven by strong performance in its sportsbetting and casino businesses.
LONDON, March 21 British housebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday it would raise its dividend after posting a nearly 10 percent rise in half-year pre-tax profits, although it warned that labour shortages were pushing up costs in the sector.