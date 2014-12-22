BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* India's Vistara exec says open to taking Boeing Co planes for fleet beyond 2017
* Vistara exec says expects to have five aircraft by end-March, 20 by 2017
* Vistara says signs interline agreement with Singapore Airlines Ltd
* Vistara exec says in talks with other airlines for interline agreements
* Vistara exec says will work to expedite international footprint once curbs on newer airlines to start international operations go away
* Vistara exec says has hired more than 400 people Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in New Delhi)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises