March 23 Visteon Corp shares stand to
continue to rise, driven by steadily improving profits at the
auto supplier, according to an article in the March 24 edition
of Barron's.
The shares, which closed at $85.67 on Friday, could reach
$100 within 12 months, the article said, amounting to a nearly
17 percent improvement.
Under Chief Executive Tim Leuliette, Visteon has become a
more simplified company, focusing on climate control and
electronics, which have higher margins and growth opportunities,
according to the article.
