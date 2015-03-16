(Adds CEO, company comments, details, background)
DETROIT, March 16 Auto parts supplier Visteon
Corp said on Monday Chief Executive Tim Leuliette will
step down as head of the company by the end of this year as soon
as a successor is named.
The company said its board of directors had hired executive
search firm Spencer Stuart to evaluate candidates to succeed
Leuliette, 65, who led Visteon's restructuring over the past 30
months into a focused electronics company.
Last summer, Visteon extended Leuliette's employment
contract by two years; it had been due to expire at the end of
2015.
Spokesman Jim Fisher said the extension was agreed before
the company's pending sale of its 70 percent stake in Halla
Visteon Climate Control Corp (HVCC), and the board and the
executive felt the time was right for a new leader.
"The board is extremely pleased with the job Tim and his
team have done during the restructuring," Fisher said.
Leuliette was named interim chief executive at Visteon in
August 2012 and was named permanently to the position two months
later. He took over from Don Stebbins, who resigned amid breakup
pressure from some board members and shareholders who believed
the company was worth more in parts than as a whole. Sources at
the time told Reuters that management was resisting a breakup of
the company.
In addition to the pending HVCC sale, during Leuliette's
tenure, Visteon acquired the electronics business of Johnson
Controls Inc and Cooper Standard's thermal and emissions
product line, while selling the interiors business of Visteon's
Yangfeng joint venture, its lighting division and a significant
portion of its global interiors business.
"It is now time for a different leader with different skills
to transform Visteon into an even more powerful electronics
business," Leuliette said in a statement.
Until 2010, Leuliette was CEO of Dura Automotive, and before
that, co-CEO of Asahi Tec Corp after it acquired Metaldyne Corp,
which he co-founded. He also served as president and chief
operating officer of Penske Corp.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)