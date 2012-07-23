SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's National Pension Service rejected an offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to buy the 30 percent of car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp it does not already own, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Visteon, which owns 70 percent of Halla Climate, announced earlier this month an offer to buy the remaining 30 percent at 28,500 Korean won ($24.97) per share, or some $800 million in total, with an eye toward delisting Halla from the South Korean stock exchange.

($1 = 1141.2000 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee)