SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's National Pension
Service rejected an offer made by U.S. auto parts supplier
Visteon Corp to buy the 30 percent of car air conditioner
maker Halla Climate Control Corp it does not already
own, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Visteon, which owns 70 percent of Halla Climate, announced
earlier this month an offer to buy the remaining 30 percent at
28,500 Korean won ($24.97) per share, or some $800 million in
total, with an eye toward delisting Halla from the South Korean
stock exchange.
($1 = 1141.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee)