Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korea's Mando picked Deutsche Bank and Nomura as advisers to tap a possible acquisition of Visteon's asset Halla Climate Control, a Mando official said Monday.
The official said it is "too early to say" what Mando's strategy will be concerning Halla.
Last month, Mando secured the right to buy Halla shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service, Halla's second-largest shareholder.
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.