SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korea's Mando picked Deutsche Bank and Nomura as advisers to tap a possible acquisition of Visteon's asset Halla Climate Control, a Mando official said Monday.

The official said it is "too early to say" what Mando's strategy will be concerning Halla.

Last month, Mando secured the right to buy Halla shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service, Halla's second-largest shareholder.