BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
April 9 Visteon Corp said its automotive climate joint venture in China has opened a new plant to manufacture aluminum radiators for cars.
The plant, located in Chengdu in southwest China, is expected to have an annual production capacity of 500,000 units by 2013.
The U.S. auto parts supplier said the plant will be a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture with FAWER Automotive Parts Co Ltd.
The joint venture, which first established a manufacturing facility in 1995, supplies heating ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) and charge air coolers to automakers.
The new facility will support the FAW-Volkswagen manufacturing base in Chengdu and other automakers in southwest China, Visteon said in a statement. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: