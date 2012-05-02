(Adds details on year outlook and Q1 results)
May 2 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
posted a first-quarter loss because of restructuring costs and
lowered its full-year sales forecast to reflect discontinued
operations.
Visteon, which previously said it was looking to divest
non-core assets, agreed to sell its automotive lighting business
to India-based Varroc Group in March.
For the full year, the former Ford Motor Co subsidiary
said it expects revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion, below
its prior view of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion.
Analysts on average had been expecting $7.3 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Visteon said it adjusted its outlook to reflect its
discontinued lighting business and the sale of its Grace Lake
Corporate Center in Michigan. It expects full-year adjusted
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of $620 million to $660 million.
Revenue in the first quarter fell 7 percent to $1.72
billion. The company, which makes climate, audio and driver
control systems, said the deconsolidation of its Korean
Interiors joint venture reduced sales by $114 million.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate
accounted for almost a third of Visteon's product sales in the
quarter, followed by Ford (26 percent) and Renault
-Nissan (10 percent).
Asia and Europe were Visteon's most important regions,
accounting for 43 percent and 36 percent of sales, respectively.
North America was 16 percent.
For the quarter, Visteon reported a net loss of $29 million,
or 56 cents per share, compared with a profit of $39 million, or
75 cents per share, a year earlier.
The quarter included $63 million of restructuring and
related costs.
The company's shares, up 30 percent since touching a year
low in October, closed at $50.22 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore, additional
reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
John Wallace)