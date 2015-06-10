(Adds details, background, share price)
June 10 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp
named Sachin Lawande as its chief executive, a day after the
company announced a $500 million accelerated share buyback plan.
Lawande, 48, takes the reins from Timothy Leuliette, who
said in March he would step down by the end of the year as soon
as a successor was named.
Leuliette led Visteon's restructuring over the past three
years into a focused electronics company.
Lawande, whose appointment is effective June 29, most
recently served as president of Harman International Industries
Inc's infotainment division.
"Sachin's unique combination of experience in the
automotive, technology and software industries will be critical
as we seek to capitalize on the dynamic growth of the connected
vehicle ecosystem," Visteon Chairman Francis Scricco said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Visteon is among U.S. auto parts suppliers which have
invested heavily in the so-called connected-vehicle technology
to take on Google Inc and other Silicon Valley
companies looking to muscle their way between automotive brands
and their customers.
The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company makes cockpit
electronics products for autonomous vehicles.
Up to Tuesday's close of $109.97, Visteon's shares had risen
about 3 pct this year, in line with the Dow Jones U.S. auto
parts index.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)