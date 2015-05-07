DETROIT May 7 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp
on Thursday posted a higher quarterly profit due to
strong demand in its cockpit electronics business.
The company also raised its full-year outlook for operating
earnings while cutting its sales outlook, saying the changes
reflected improved performance partly offset by unfavorable
currency rates.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $50 million, or
$1.10 a share, compared with $19 million, or 38 cents a share, a
year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other transaction
costs, Visteon earned $2.04 a share.
Sales in the quarter rose 18 percent from last year to $2.03
billion.
Visteon previously announced the sale of its stake of about
70 percent in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to an affiliate
of South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co and Hankook Tire
Co Ltd. It expects that deal to close by the end of the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)