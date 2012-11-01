* Visteon, Delphi project restructuring costs totaling $350
mln
* Cuts focused on Europe; Visteon to close Philippines plant
* Visteon sees $350 mln-$450 mln deal for climate control
business
* Delhi sees fourth-quarter EPS $0.79-$0.89 vs est $0.99
* Visteon Q3 revenue down 15 pct, Delphi down 6 pct
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty
Nov 1 Auto parts suppliers Visteon Corp
and Delphi Automotive Plc said they were accelerating
cost cutting as carmakers slash production in the face of
slowing demand, especially in Europe.
Visteon, a former Ford Motor Co subsidiary, reported
on Thursday a nearly two-thirds slide in quarterly profit, while
Delphi forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts'
expectations.
Carmakers struggling with the European crisis and chronic
overcapacity in that region are cutting plant capacity as hopes
for a recovery recede.
Visteon would make cuts in Europe and close plants around
the world, including one in the Philippines this quarter, Tim
Leuliette, who took over as Visteon chief executive just over a
month ago, said on a conference call.
Delphi, a former GM unit, said it was also focused on
cuts in Europe, which would include moving some manufacturing
and engineering operations to low-cost regions.
"Deplhi is taking a much more conservative view of the
European market versus Visteon. So there is some possibility for
Delphi's numbers to be bit better, and may be a little bit of
possibility for Visteon's numbers to be bit worse," Guggenheim
Securities analyst Matthew Stover said.
Visteon already plans to sell some business but Leuliette
said more is needed, beyond an already achieved 7 percent cut in
costs from 2011 levels.
"There is more we can and must do," Leuliette said in a
statement, as the company reported third-quarter revenue slid 15
percent.
Ford, which still accounts for almost a third of Visteon's
sales, last week unleashed a new round of job cuts and plant
closures in Europe in a bid to halt regional losses that the
automaker now expects to top $3 billion over two years.
Visteon shares jumped 10.5 percent to $48.75 in early trade
on the New York Stock Exchange, before easing back to $47.22.
Delphi shares dipped initially but recovered to be up as
much as 3.7 percent midway through the day.
EUROPE BLUES
The auto industry in Europe, which accounted for 30 percent
of Visteon's sales in the third quarter, is in deep trouble.
Car sales in Europe fell at their fastest pace in 12 months
in September, hurt by government spending cuts and rising
unemployment.
Visteon forecast restructuring and other costs of about $100
million, beginning in the fourth quarter.
Delphi said it expects to incur costs of about $250 million
from some restructuring programs the company being initiated in
the fourth quarter.
The company expects to incur about $175 million of this in
the quarter, and the balance in 2013. About 75 percent of the
restructuring program costs are in Europe.
Visteon reported earnings attributable to the company of $15
million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared
with $41 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.
However, Delphi reported third-quarter earnings attributable
to the company of $269 million, or 84 cents per share, ahead of
Wall Street estimates of 73 cents per share.
It report benefits from previous cost cutting, with its
costs falling 7 percent from a year ago.
Delphi's revenue fall of 6 percent, to $3.66 billion, was
less than half the 15 percent fall suffered by Visteon, which
reported revenue of $1.62 billion.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate
accounted for about 32 percent of Visteon's product sales in the
quarter, followed by Ford.
Visteon, which only exited bankruptcy protection about two
years ago, has been under pressure to break itself up from
investors and board members, who argue that it is spread across
too many businesses.
The company said previously announced plan to sell its
climate control business to its South Korean joint venture
partner, Halla Climate Control Corp 018880.KS, was on target.
Leuliette said on Thursday Visteon expects to sell the
business for about $350 million to $450 million, a price in line
with analyst expectations.
Visteon also plans to exit the auto interiors industry by
hiving off its standalone interiors unit as well as its 50
percent stake in a Chinese joint venture, Yanfeng Visteon.
Visteon sold its lighting operations earlier this year.