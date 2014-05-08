May 8 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a rise in quarterly revenue as higher vehicle production boosted sales of its climate control products.

Revenue in the business rose by $40 million to $1.3 billion in the first quarter ended March 31. Total revenue rose 7 percent to $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)