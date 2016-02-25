Feb 25 U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher production volumes and new business.

Visteon, which specializes in electronic products such as audio and infotainment systems, said its sales rose to $809 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $788 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company was $21 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $138 million, or $3.12 per share in the same quarter of 2014.

Excluding items, it earned $1.18 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)