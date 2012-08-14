UPDATE 3-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
(Corrects value of package, number of shares)
Aug 14 Visteon Corp awarded outgoing Chief Executive Officer Don Stebbins a severance package worth about $12.7 million, the auto parts company said in a government filing.
Stebbins, who resigned Monday as president and chief executive officer, will receive cash payments totaling $2,391,000 and 244,445 shares of stock worth an estimated $10.3 million, according to Visteon's 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Visteon said it will pay interim CEO Tim Leuliette a base monthly salary of $95,833 plus a signing bonus of $500,000. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday a net loss of 3.1 billion reais ($1.00 billion) in the fourth quarter, due to impairments and lower steel sales.