Dec 3 Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday it reported Nov. 2014 consolidated sales revenue of 33.3 million zlotys, up 14.8 percent year on year

* For the 11 months of 2014 the consolidated sales revenue was 370.2 million zlotys, up 10.4 percent year on year

