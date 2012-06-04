TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Sumitomo Precision Products Co, a maker of aerospace equipment, said on Monday it will take a 22.1 percent stake in U.S. security technology firm Visualant Inc for $2.25 million to expand overseas.
Sumitomo Precision said it plans to buy Visualant shares for 13 cents per share. The two will jointly develop devices to help miniaturise equipment such as biometric scanners and barcode readers, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 1-Japan's Kirin exits Brazil beer market with $706 mln sale of unit to Heineken
* Posted operating loss of 284 mln reais for 2016 (Adds Kirin comments, Myanmar, Coca-Cola deals; also changes media slug)
Drivers' strike paralyses Uber, Ola services in Indian capital
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike in the Indian capital by thousands of Uber and Ola drivers demanding better pay has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.