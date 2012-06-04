TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Sumitomo Precision Products Co, a maker of aerospace equipment, said on Monday it will take a 22.1 percent stake in U.S. security technology firm Visualant Inc for $2.25 million to expand overseas.

Sumitomo Precision said it plans to buy Visualant shares for 13 cents per share. The two will jointly develop devices to help miniaturise equipment such as biometric scanners and barcode readers, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)