Dec 1 Vita 34 AG :
* Takes over commercial operations of Austrian company for
umbilical cord blood storages as of Jan. 2, 2015 within
framework of an asset deal
* To take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions GmbH & Co
KG from Graz at a price of 650,000 euros ($811,850) upon
approval by Supervisory Board
* Group revenue of Vita 34 will increase in 2015 by about 7
pct because of takeover
* There will be no transfer of Vivocell's employees to Vita
34
($1 = 0.8006 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)