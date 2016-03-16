MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 Drug developer Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug significantly reduced the skin condition in patients from a mid-stage trial.
Patients taking a 350 mg dose of the drug, VTP-43742, showed a 24 percent reduction, while patients who took the 700 mg dose showed a 30 percent reduction compared to a placebo.
Psoriasis, which affects about 7.5 million people in the United States, is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the skin, leading to red scaly patches that are often itchy and painful. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.