By Amrutha Penumudi
June 29 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its diabetes drug failed to significantly reduce blood sugar
levels of patients when used as an add-on therapy, raising
questions about the drug's potential.
Vitae's shares fell as much as 34 percent on Monday, before
paring some losses to trade down 12 percent in morning trading.
VTP-34072, being co-developed with German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim, was tested as an add-on to a common
diabetes drug, metformin, to treat type 2 diabetes in overweight
patients.
Results from a trial testing VTP-34072 as a monotherapy are
expected later this year and Boehringer Ingelheim said it will
review data from both trials to decide on the next steps for the
drug.
However, analysts said they did not have much hope for the
drug.
Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos said she did not expect the
drug to continue being tested unless the monotherapy trial had
"spectacular results".
The drug works by targeting an enzyme that produces a
hormone called cortisol, which increases blood sugar and helps
in breaking down fat.
Stifel analyst Thomas Shrader said he did not have much hope
for the drug as a monotherapy either, drawing a parallel with
Incyte Corp's failed diabetes drug, which had a similar
target as VTP-34072.
"Incyte did a trial on the same target," Shrader said. "The
data looked pretty good, but they stopped the program. A
chemistry company will always be at the mercy of the targets it
uses."
The failure of the diabetes drug is the second blow to Vitae
this year after trails for its Alzheimer's drug were placed on
hold in February.
Vitae is also developing drugs for auto-immune diseases.
The stock was down 12 percent at $13.36 in morning trading
on the Nasdaq. Through Friday, the shares had almost doubled
since the company went public in September.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)