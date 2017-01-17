FRANKFURT Jan 17 German nursing home operator
Vitanas has been put up for sale by its family owners who want
to focus on new healthcare ventures, sources close to the deal
said.
The Burkart family has asked investment banks Acxit and
Equinet to find a buyer for the company, which may be valued at
500-550 million euros ($533-$587 million) in a potential deal,
they added.
The industry has seen a number of transactions in the recent
past. Among them, French nursing home operator Korian
bought German peer Casa Reha in 2015.
The Vitanas group in 2016 posted sales of just below 300
million euros including its Pflegen & Wohnen Hamburg unit, and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of
more than 40 million euros.
Several private equity groups, including Waterland and
Quadriga, as well as other nursing home operators have handed in
first-round bids before Christmas. Final offers will be due in
February or March.
Acxit, Equinet and the bidders declined to comment, while
the Burkart family was not immediately available for comment.
More than half of the value of Vitanas lies in its property,
the sources said, adding that some of the bidders are teaming up
with real estate focused investors, who generally have lower
return expectations than usual buyout funds.
Vitanas owner Nikolai Burkart said in an interview with
industry journal Care Invest in October that he wants to build a
new company focussing on regenerative medicine, a field that
includes growing human organs in labs.
"That is my entrepreneurial vision, for that I would invest
part of the family wealth," he told the magazine at the time.
The Vitanas group runs nursing homes with 8,300 beds. It
employs 6,100 staff.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)