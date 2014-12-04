Dec 4 Vitec Software Group publ AB

* Convertible bond launched to Vitec employees in January 2012 has been converted to B-shares

* Number of B-shares has increased by 81,011 and share capital has increased by 40,505 Swedish crowns ($5,372)

* Total equity has increased by 5,302,000 crowns

* Total number of shares after conversion amounts to 5,879,338 of which 800,000 are class A-shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5404 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)