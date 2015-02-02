Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Signs multiannual contract with Länsförsäkringar
* Says contract is worth about 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) during first three years
* The deal is for the supply and maintenance of a new pension and insurance schemes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2725 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order