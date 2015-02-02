Feb 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Signs multiannual contract with Länsförsäkringar

* Says contract is worth about 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($1 million) during first three years

* The deal is for the supply and maintenance of a new pension and insurance schemes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2725 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)