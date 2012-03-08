BRIEF-Opel CEO says merger with PSA makes sense in principle
* Says merger with PSA makes sense in principle, doing everything to create sustainable future for Opel Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, will look to invest in its own business while keeping an eye out for acquisitions in Canada, Australia and the United States, Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said in an interview with Reuters.
Schmidt declined to comment on potential interest in U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, which is accepting bids for a possible sale. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway)
BERLIN, Feb 17 German government representatives have met with bosses at General Motors and Peugeot regarding talks between the two carmakers on the French group buying GM's European arm Opel, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group if the French group buys Opel, known as Vauxhall in Britain, they said on Friday.