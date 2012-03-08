WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, will look to invest in its own business while keeping an eye out for acquisitions in Canada, Australia and the United States, Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said in an interview with Reuters.

Schmidt declined to comment on potential interest in U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, which is accepting bids for a possible sale. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway)