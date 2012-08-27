UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* China review final regulatory hurdle
* Glencore to sell some parts to Agrium, Richardson
By Rod Nickel
Aug 27 The closing of Glencore International PLC's C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc will stretch into September, Viterra said on Monday.
The lone remaining regulatory approval needed is from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) under its anti-monopoly law.
The ministry's review is expected to continue into September, Viterra said after markets closed.
The takeover, already approved by the Canadian government and competition regulator, was originally expected to close in July.
Glencore plans to sell some parts of Viterra to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc and private Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.
Viterra shares, which Glencore would buy for $16.25 in cash, closed on Monday up 1 Canadian cent at C$16.17.
