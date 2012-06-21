* CWB to lose monopoly, has no storage facilities
* CWB says more grain-handling deals coming
(Updates with additional grain company deals)
By Rod Nickel
June 21 Canada's Viterra Inc has agreed
to handle and store grain that farmers sell to the Canadian
Wheat Board (CWB), a move that could make the board a more
viable option for producers after it loses its grain-marketing
monopoly.
The arrangement, which extends to some smaller grain
handlers in addition to Viterra, the country's largest, takes
effect on Aug. 1. That's the same day that the CWB loses a
69-year-old monopoly on marketing Western Canada's wheat and
barley for export and human consumption.
The board plans to compete with Viterra and other grain
handlers in an open market to buy farmers' grain even though it
owns no storage space at country elevators or port terminals,
putting the new stripped-down company at a major disadvantage.
But the CWB is the only company that has announced
price-pooling options for farmers, a means of averaging out
prices over a period of time that helps farmers avoid
volatility. Some agreements also include cash sales.
With high fixed costs, grain-handling profits are driven
largely by volume, said Fran Malecha, chief operating officer at
Viterra.
"We feel there's a lot of value in this for Viterra," he
said in an interview. "It's certainly something growers were
looking forward to."
Viterra shares were 2 Canadian cents lower at C$16.11 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.
Along with Viterra, the CWB said Thursday it had agreements
in place with Mission Terminal, West Central Road and Rail,
Delmar Commodities, Linear Grain and Agro Source.
Cargill Ltd, the third-largest Canadian grain
handler, and the farmer-owned South West Terminal, agreed
earlier to handle CWB grains.
CWB Chief Executive Ian White said the board is still
negotiating with other handlers. Privately owned Richardson
International Ltd, the second biggest handler, and Louis Dreyfus
Corp are two notable companies without agreements.
"The more handling agreements we have, the more
opportunities for farmers to deliver to the CWB, and therefore
the higher opportunity for the CWB to get an increased market
share." White said at the Farm Progress Show in Regina,
Saskatchewan.
Canada is the world's biggest exporter of canola, spring
wheat, durum and oats.
Viterra has agreed to be bought by Swiss-based Glencore
International PLC in a C$6.1 billion ($5.9 billion)
deal, pending Canadian government approval.
The deal between Viterra and CWB would still apply under
Glencore's ownership, Malecha said.
