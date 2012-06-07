BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
MELBOURNE, June 7 Australia's competition regulator approved a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International Plc of Viterra Inc , clearing another hurdle for the biggest deal in years in the global agricultural sector.
Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion, in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.
The deal would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition as post merger Glencore would continue to face competition from a number of significant competitors in the market for grain trading in South Australia, the ACCC said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
* Dana Inc. to acquire U.S. Manufacturing Corporation's Michigan operations