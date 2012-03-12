OTTAWA, March 12 The Canadian government
signalled on Monday that it is open to the idea of a foreign
company buying the country's largest grain handler, Viterra
.
Opposition New Democratic Party legislator Pat Martin asked
Industry Minister Christian Paradis to say he would intervene in
a possible foreign takeover of Viterra if it could not be
clearly demonstrated that it was in the interests of grain
producers and the general public.
"Unlike the opposition, our government understands the
importance of attracting foreign investments to our economy,"
Paradis responded. "Foreign investments help Canadian companies
to grow and innovate and provides new opportunities to connect
our firms to the world. Our government will continue to welcome
investment that benefits Canada."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)