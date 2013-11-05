UPDATE 1-BMW says big industry investments may spur consolidation
* Says consolidation among smaller players possible (Adds CEO comments on consolidation)
Nov 5 Viterra Inc, one of Canada's biggest grain handlers, said on Tuesday that it will spend more than C$34 million ($32.7 million) on two country grain terminals in the western province of Alberta.
Viterra, owned by Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata Plc, said it will build a new grain terminal near Grimshaw, Alberta, with 30,000 tonnes of grain storage. Work is planned to start this fall.
The company also plans to expand a grain terminal at Grassy Lake, Alberta, boosting storage capacity by 14,000 tonnes to a total of 36,500 tonnes.
* Says consolidation among smaller players possible (Adds CEO comments on consolidation)
BRUSSELS, March 7 An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016