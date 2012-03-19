(Repeats without change)
* Glencore purchase seen as early as 24 hours-source
* Viterra has not identified its suitor
* Viterra shares fall in Toronto
By Rod Nickel and Michael Erman
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) -
C ommodities giant Glencore, partnered with Canada's
Richardson International Ltd and Agrium Inc, is close
to a deal to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain
handler, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Viterra and Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore are
still in talks on price, but a deal could be reached within the
next 24 hours at a price above C$16 per share, said the source,
who could not speak publicly because discussions are ongoing.
At C$16 a share, Viterra's market value would be about C$5.9
billion ($5.95 billion).
Viterra said on Monday it was in exclusive talks
with one prospective buyer, but it did not identify the suitor.
"I guess they've picked a winner from the bid process and
now they're hammering out the details of the bid," said Jason
Zandberg, an analyst at PI Financial Corp, who follows Viterra.
In Viterra, Glencore and its partners would acquire the
leading Canadian handler of spring wheat, canola, barley and
oats, just as the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on Western
Canadian wheat and barley is slated to end later this year.
Viterra also holds a dominant grain-handling position in South
Australia.
A rapidly growing global population and rising middle class
in some developing countries are expected to drive demand for
grains higher over the long term, making major grain handlers
and food processors such as Viterra more important.
Canada is the world's No. 8 grain producer.
Glencore, which is also pursuing a 23 billion pound ($36
billion) takeover of miner Xstrata, already markets and
produces crops, as well as metals, minerals and oil.
The trading house is one of the leading exporters of grain
from Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia, and has been
looking to build its North American agriculture business.
Glencore, Agrium and Richardson officials would not comment.
Both Glencore and Viterra have been linked to a possible
sale of U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group. It's
unclear how a Glencore takeover of Viterra might affect any
interest in Gavilon.
Along with its grain-handling assets, Viterra owns the
biggest Canadian network of farm input dealers of seed, chemical
and fertilizer, a status Agrium already holds in the United
States.
Privately held Richardson, currently Canada's No. 2 grain
handler, is believed to be interested in some of Viterra's
Canadian grain-handling capacity and food-processing assets,
such as mills and a canola-crushing plant.
By including Canadian companies, Glencore would likely
soften concerns about a foreign company taking over storied
Viterra, which was born in 1924 as a farmer co-operative.
Any foreign takeover of a Canadian company with an asset
value of C$330 million or more is subject to a federal
government review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to
the country.
A takeover of Viterra would also trigger an antitrust review
by the Competition Bureau, which operates at arm's length from
the Canadian government.
Zandberg said Viterra's exclusive talks would not preclude
another suitor from making public an offer - presumably a
hostile one - to sway investors.
It's also possible that there is only one party that is
seriously interested, Zandberg said.
Viterra's shares slipped 1.3 percent to C$16.00 when they
resumed trading at midday after being halted in Toronto, as it
appeared less likely the company would receive several takeover
bids, Zandberg said. Trading had been halted pending a Viterra
statement.
Viterra said last week it was aware of press reports of
interest in buying it at C$16 a share. On Monday, it said talks
with its suitor are based on a price consistent with that
statement.
Viterra's shares had closed at C$10.98 on March 8, the day
before the company revealed it had received expressions of
interest, which sent the stock skyrocketing.
The Canadian Wheat Board has held its monopoly on Western
Canadian wheat and barley for milling or export for 69 years.
The newly opened market will allow grain handlers to buy those
crops directly from farmers, adding to their profits.
In fiscal 2011, Viterra had net income of C$265 million on
sales of C$11.79 billion.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Michael Erman in New
York, Clara Ferreira-Marques in London and Bangalore equities
newsroom; Editing by Peter Galloway)