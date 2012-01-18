(Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Grain handler Viterra
reported lower profits, weighed down by one-time costs, but the
company raised its semi-annual dividend by 50 percent.
Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 57 percent to C$3.1
billion ($3.06 billion), buoyed primarily by higher commodity
prices.
Net earnings fell to C$9 million ($8.88 million), or 3
Canadian cents a share, compared with C$53 million, or 14
Canadian cents a share, last year.
Viterra recorded a C$8 million goodwill impairment charge
for its western Canadian feed operations. EBITDA for the quarter
was C$111 million, down from $138 million last year, hit by
increased operating costs at its grain handling facilities.
The company also raised its semi-annual dividend by 50
percent to 15 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.0139 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)