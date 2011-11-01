Nov 1 Viterra Inc's largest shareholder Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) expressed concerns over the grain handler's ability to make "meaningful changes" to its board.

Last week, Viterra said it is in the process of setting a slate of proposed nominees for its board and two existing directors would not stand for election.

"We believe that the process announced by Viterra will result in further entrenchment of an unresponsive and unaligned board that may limit the company's long-term potential," said AIMCo, which owns over 17 percent of Viterra stock.

The firm said it has been "dissatisfied with Viterra's performance" and has "identified several governance changes" to bring long-term success.

AIMCo said Viterra, however, insists that the process of revamping its board "be managed by the same directors who have been consistently unresponsive to legitimate shareholder concerns."

The firm also alleged that Viterra had introduced further processes that would "delay substantive change" in its press release on Oct. 28, which was issued without advising AIMCo. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)