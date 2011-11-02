(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Viterra Inc said it was committed to replacing two board members and will continue to "seek input" from its stakeholders, as Canada's largest grain holder tries to brush off allegations of poor leadership by its top shareholder.

On Tuesday, Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo), which holds 17 percent of Viterra's shares, urged the company to shake up its board of directors, saying the board is poorly equipped to lead the company.

Viterra said it will not respond to the statements by AIMCo as it has discussed with the investment manager about the board composition since February when the issue was first raised. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)