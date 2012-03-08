(Corrects headline to clarify reporting period is Q1, not Q4; changes Q1 revenue in paragraph 3 to C$3.56 bln, up 52 pct)

March 8 Canadian grain handler Viterra reported a lower quarterly profit partly hurt by weak performance at its processing segment.

Net earnings for the first-quarter ended Jan. 31, fell to C$77.7 million ($77.53 million), or 21 Canadian cents a share, from C$100.7 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

The company's revenue rose 52 percent to C$3.56 billion. ($1 = 1.0023 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)