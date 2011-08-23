* Biggest-ever crop led to delivery bottlenecks

* Viterra expects brisk Aug-Sept shipping

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 23 South Australia ports shipped a record high 6.8 million tonnes of grain from last October through July, Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO said on Tuesday.

Viterra owns 95 percent of South Australia's storage and handling network.

South Australia farmers reaped their biggest crops on record in 2010-11, which created bottlenecks at times as they delivered them into the state's storage and port system.

Viterra has cleared out grain stocks from last year at some sites to prepare to receive another large harvest in 2011-12, said Rob Gordon, the company official in charge of Southeast Asia operations.

Viterra expects solid shipping to continue through August and September, leaving carry-in stocks at less than two million tonnes leading up to the harvest, Gordon said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)