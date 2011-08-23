* Biggest-ever crop led to delivery bottlenecks
* Viterra expects brisk Aug-Sept shipping
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 23 South Australia
ports shipped a record high 6.8 million tonnes of grain from
last October through July, Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc
VT.TO said on Tuesday.
Viterra owns 95 percent of South Australia's storage and
handling network.
South Australia farmers reaped their biggest crops on
record in 2010-11, which created bottlenecks at times as they
delivered them into the state's storage and port system.
Viterra has cleared out grain stocks from last year at some
sites to prepare to receive another large harvest in 2011-12,
said Rob Gordon, the company official in charge of Southeast
Asia operations.
Viterra expects solid shipping to continue through August
and September, leaving carry-in stocks at less than two million
tonnes leading up to the harvest, Gordon said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)