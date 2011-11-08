* Fuel "natural" fit for business model - Viterra
* Deal takes effect Dec. 1
Nov 8 Viterra Inc VT.TO, Canada's biggest
grain handler, said on Tuesday that it has bought Imperial
Oil's (IMO.TO) commercial and farm fuels distribution business
in the Prairie provinces.
Viterra, which already owns the country's biggest network
of country grain elevators, along with port terminals,
processing plants and farm retail outlets, will resell Imperial's Esso fuels throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan and
Alberta.
"Fuel is a natural extension to Viterra's service offerings
and business model," said Doug Wonnacott, chief operating
officer for agriproducts at Viterra.
The deal will benefit customers of both companies, said
Brad Merkel, vice-president and general manager of fuels
marketing for Imperial.
The agreement will take effect around Dec. 1 and follows a
selection process by Imperial Oil. Terms were not announced.
Shares of Viterra were up 0.3 percent at C$10.34 in Toronto
early on Tuesday afternoon. Imperial was up 0.8 percent at
C$42.72.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)