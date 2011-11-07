* SE Asia president to join SunRice

* Viterra facing criticism from top shareholder

Nov 7 Canada-based grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO said on Monday that the head of its South East Asia operations has resigned and will leave the company as of Feb. 4.

Rob Gordon, president of South East Asia, will take a position as CEO of SunRice, an Australia-based rice processing and marketing company.

Viterra's Australian operations have become key to the company's fiscal performance since the company bought ABB Grain in 2009, due in part to a record-large harvest.

Viterra, the biggest grain handler in Canada and South Australia, recently received a public rebuke from its largest shareholder, Alberta Investment Management Corp, which called for a shakeup in the board of directors. [ID:nL4E7M12QJ] (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)